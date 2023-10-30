USC’s Boogie Ellis named to 2024 Jerry West Award watch list

USC shooting guard Boogie Ellis was named to the 2024 Jerry West Award watch list, which recognizes the top collegiate shooting guards in the country. The announcement was made by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual award is named in honor of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four MVP Jerry West, “The Logo” of the NBA and Zeke from Cabin Creek.

Ellis is a fifth-year guard. He led USC with a 17.7 points-per-game average last season and was named to the 2022-23 Pac-12 All-Conference First Team. He finished fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring and tied for first in 3-pointers made with 83.

The San Diego native was also second among Trojans with 46 steals and 102 assists.

Before USC, Ellis played in all 28 games for Memphis, averaging 10.2 points per game and being named AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year.

We pulled up to USC and mic’d up Boogie Ellis, one of the best shooting guards in the country👀🎤 @BoogieEllis @USC_Hoops pic.twitter.com/9IYYfJKWPn — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 26, 2023

