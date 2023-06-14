USC Big Ten tour: Matt Rhule builds an identity, hopes to bring power football back to Nebraska

We explored many different aspects of Nebraska football in our one-hour conversation with Cornhuskers Wire editor Evan Bredeson. When the discussion moved to the Nebraska roster and the Huskers’ offense, a few key points emerged.

What is Matt Rhule’s vision for the offense?

“He’s trying to build the offense from the inside out,” Bredeson told us. The primary focus is on the offensive line and getting bigger and stronger up front. Whereas Scott Frost’s offense involved a lot more spread concepts, Rhule is expected to use a more pro-style scheme on offense, featuring more power.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One note from Bredeson got our attention: Rhule has mentioned bringing back the fullback to Nebraska football. That evokes classic names such as Joel Makovicka and Tom Rathman, bruising yet versatile players who were highly useful and valuable within Tom Osborne’s offenses in Lincoln. Rhule didn’t try to win at Baylor or Temple with Star Wars-style offenses. He won with physicality and toughness, so what Bredeson is saying about Rhule’s plans for Nebraska’s offense resonates. It matches what we know about Rhule’s collegiate track record.

You’ll get extensive analysis of this and related topics at the 20-minute mark of the one-hour conversation we had with Evan on the Nebraska program.

Get more Nebraska news, analysis, and opinions on Cornhuskers Wire

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire