USC Big Ten Network football reaffirms what we all knew

If you’re unhappy about USC football playing an 8 p.m. game in Los Angeles against Utah State on Sept. 7, you might not be alone in that regard. However, being unhappy should not mean that you should be surprised. You had to know this was coming, right? The Big Ten and Fox wanted this chance to put games on in the late-night time slot for television. You knew that Big Ten Network would love the chance to add a regular late-night game to its weekly football schedule. BTN is now in a position to have a USC, or UCLA, or Washington, or Oregon game in that 11 p.m. Eastern, 8 Pacific time slot every Saturday. Big Ten Network is going to have a regular rotation of football games in that slot, much as it will have a West Coast late-night basketball game in the winter.

Here, below, at the 6:00 mark of the video from our show at The Voice of College Football, you can get more insights on USC’s first game on the BTN being the Utah State game. Lower-tier games such as Utah State and Rutgers will be played late in the nighttime TV slot, so that the Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State games can be saved for prime time (7:30 Eastern, 4:30 Pacific).

