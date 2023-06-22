USC and Big Ten history: Trojans-Penn State 2017 Rose Bowl is a classic

The USC Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions is a stellar Big Ten matchup, and these two programs will play each other twice in the first two seasons in the new-look conference.

The series history between these two juggernauts is impressive. USC leads 6-4, with the latest matchup being a Trojans Rose Bowl win in 2017 by a score of 52-49. Sam Darnold authored a comeback for the ages in the Arroyo Seco, easily the proudest moment of the otherwise-forgettable tenure of previous USC head coach Clay Helton.

Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports looks back at the USC-Penn State series, making sure to include the best game the two teams have ever played:

“The Nittany Lions and Trojans met five times in seven seasons between 1990-96, with USC taking home games in 1990 and 1991 before losing on the road and at a neutral site in 1993, 1994 and 1996. USC has won all three meetings since, including Rose Bowl victories in 2009 and 2017. The latter matchup, a shootout won almost singlehandedly by former quarterback Sam Darnold, is one of the great games in Rose Bowl history.”

