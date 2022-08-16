USC beats Oregon and Oregon State for offensive lineman Alani Noa

Remember when Josh Henson could not recruit quality offensive linemen to USC? Remember when people were panicking after the swings and misses on Josh Conerly and Francis Mauigoa?

It was understandable that Trojan fans were worried about this staff’s ability to pull in elite offensive linemen, and yes, we’re still waiting for the big five-star pulls to take the Class of 2023 to the next level. However, after bringing in Micah Banuelos earlier in the summer, Henson has now secured Alani Noa, a Sacramento three-star prospect, in a battle with Oregon and Oregon State.

Lincoln Riley is on a winning streak. Josh Henson has changed the conversation and has earned a measure of trust from USC fans. The Trojans have halted Oregon’s momentum and are gaining leverage.

What did we keep telling you even after the Conerly and Mauigoa misses? It was way too early to render any sort of verdict on Henson. Let’s see where we are in December and then February.

This doesn’t mean Henson has met the standards of a top USC offensive line recruiter, either. If he was unfairly pounced on several weeks ago, we also need to make clear that he still has a lot of work to do now. Our main point is to wait, study, observe, and take the long view. That’s our point of emphasis.

Story continues

List

Complete Pac-12 football game predictions for 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire