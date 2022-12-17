USC basketball is trying to build the hoops identity Auburn has created under Bruce Pearl

As USC prepares to host Auburn on Sunday in the Galen Center, the reality is plain: USC wants to be what Auburn has become. USC is trying to reach the standards Auburn has already established.

We talked to The Auburn Wire about the identity and the basketball brand Bruce Pearl has built in the SEC:

Trojans Wire: Is Auburn Arena the toughest home court in the SEC?

Auburn Wire: It really has turned in to a hostile environment since Bruce Pearl took control. The way that the arena is constructed, it really gets loud on the floor, which throws off opposing teams since capacity is under 10,000. Once Auburn gets going, it becomes hard to communicate, which gives opposing teams fits. Ten years ago, you couldn’t pay fans to attend. Now? You’re better off finding a ticket to watch Auburn play on the road.

Trojans Wire: What is it like for the Alabama-Auburn rivalry to be so good in men’s basketball? Nate Oats and Bruce Pearl could become this generation’s Wimp Sanderson and Sonny Smith. Is basketball a bigger deal in SEC sports culture than outsiders in other regions of the country seem to appreciate?

Auburn Wire: The popularity of basketball in the state has grown immensely now that Pearl and Oats are at Auburn and Alabama respectively. Once Pearl was hired, Auburn fans would use the term “Basketball school” to identify themselves due to the success that Nick Saban had created with Alabama Football. Now that Oats is winning and recruiting at a high level in Tuscaloosa, both Auburn and Alabama fans have more to talk about other than football. In a state that has zero professional sports teams, the sports scene in Alabama is truly better when both universities have competitive football and basketball teams.

Basketball popularity is still growing in SEC county. There is more parity than in the past, but the “measuring stick” is still Kentucky. Teams in the league still see the Wildcats as the team to beat, and that drives competition to a high level.

Trojans Wire: Your big keys and prediction for this matchup against USC:

Auburn Wire: Auburn must start strong in order to compete on the west coast. Auburn has had the luxury of using strong second-half surges to pull out wins, including Wednesday’s win over Georgia State. Auburn needs to be patient on offense, and find clear shots.

I’ll be keeping an eye on the status of Wendell Green. If he can’t go, Allen Flanigan will have the chance to shine in his place. If Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams can remain strong on defense, Auburn can sneak out with a win.

I’ll go with Auburn on top, 63-59.

