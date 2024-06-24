New USC basketball transfer won’t start from scratch with new coaching staff

Former Washington Husky guard Wesley Yates III committed to the USC Trojans a few weeks ago. What is notable about this particular USC transfer is that he is familiar with multiple members of Eric Musselman’s staff.

We noted earlier this year that new USC assistant coach Quincy Pondexter “joins a USC staff with another former Washington Husky assistant. Will Conroy also worked at UW before moving to USC. It will be fascinating to see how these former Huskies work with Musselman in Los Angeles.”

Yates will take the court for USC this coming season already knowing what to expect from two members of Musselman’s staff. Musselman can supplement what Will Conroy and Quincy Pondexter will share with Yates. This is not a situation where an incoming transfer has to start at the ground floor. There will be a built-in knowledge base which can accelerate Yates’ developmental arc.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Beaumont (Texas) picked Washignton over Gonzaga, Stanford, Baylor, Memphis, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas and Houston originally and was the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to ESPN. Yates missed the entire 2023 season due to injury and will have four years of eligibility still remaining.

