USC basketball should thrive in the Big Ten — the NCAA Tournament proves it

The USC Trojans’ first-round exit to the Michigan State Spartans gave a small glimpse into the future. With the Trojans losing to a Big Ten team, this is a small preview of what life might be like when they make the transition to their new conference in 2024.

However, the Big Ten as a conference had a disappointing NCAA Tournament run. The last team standing is, in fact, the Michigan State Spartans, who beat 2-seed Marquette to go to the Sweet 16.

Here are the other Big Ten tourney teams and the results from March Madness, which indicate that USC can make a home in its new basketball conference. No one is lighting the league on fire. Big Ten hoops analysts will tell you this is a conference in decline. USC could become a very successful program when measured against the schools mentioned below:

PURDUE FLAMEOUT

Mar 17, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Demetre Roberts (2) makes a layup in front of Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Zach Edey and the mighty Purdue Boilermakers lost to Fairleigh Dickinson, a team that didn’t even win its own conference tournament. Yikes.

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andre Curbelo (5) shoots the ball during the men’s Big Ten tournament game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers won 65-63.

The Illini fell to Arkansas, although the Razorbacks stunned Kansas to go to the Sweet 16, so that has to make Illinois feel a little better.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Penn StateÕs Jalen Pickett has the ball poked out by Texas forward Timmy Allen during an NCAA menÕs basketball tournament second round basketball game on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Penn State beat Texas A&M by double digits despite being a lower seed, but they lost to 2-seed Texas, falling short of the Sweet 16.

Story continues

INDIANA HOOSIERS

Mar 19, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack (24) grabs a rebound against Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) during the second half at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Hoosiers entered the tourney with high hopes, but the Miami Hurricanes beat Indiana to send them home earlier than expected.

IOWA HAWKEYES

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) finishes an alley-op dunk as Auburn Tigers take on Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Auburn Tigers beat Iowa in the Round of 64, and the Big Ten’s early exits continued. Iowa hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 since 1999.

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Mar 18, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Kenneth Nwuba (14) consoles Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) after ULCA defeated Northwestern at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern even getting into the NCAA tourney was terrific, and the Wildcats gave UCLA a run for its money before losing, 68-63. Nevertheless, Northwestern has never reached the Sweet 16 in school history.

MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Mar 18, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives to the hoop against Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) at Legacy Arena during the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Alabama advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a 73-51 win over Maryland. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Maryland beat West Virginia in the first round but lost to top overall seed Alabama.

Maryland hasn’t been to the Elite Eight since 2002.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire