USC basketball target Sadiq White sets date for college decision

One of the top power forwards in the 2025 basketball recruiting class, Sadiq White, is ready to announce his commitment. The 6-foot-8 rising senior out of Charlotte will announce his college decision on Wednesday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time on the On3 Recruits YouTube Channel. White will choose among his final seven schools — Alabama, Georgetown, LSU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and the USC Trojans.

The five-star recruit is No. 23 nationally, No. 7 at power forward, and No. 1 in North Carolina within his cycle, per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Thus far, during the EYBL’s two sessions in Memphis and Atlanta, White is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

On3 expert Jamie Shaw recently said, “In a gym filled with athletes, you notice 6-foot-7 forward Sadiq White’s explosion. Where he has done a good job finding his niche is on the defensive end. While his skill set continues to round out, he has natural instincts in the passing lanes and as a weak-side shot blocker.”

