USC basketball steps on a rake in brutal season-opening loss to Florida Gulf Coast

Field Level Media

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. The Jazz made 53 field goals while shooting 56.4% from the field. ''We got literally like 12 guys that can go out there and cause a problem with mismatches or with their abilities on the court,'' point guard Mike Conley said.