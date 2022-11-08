USC basketball steps on a rake in brutal season-opening loss to Florida Gulf Coast
The past few years, #USC was a basketball school. This year, it doesn't look that way. Bad shooting, tons of turnovers, no Vince Iwuchukwu. It's bleak.
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
Clemson's loss at unranked Notre Dame has bumped the Tigers out of the top 10 in both major polls. They'll find out their CFP poll position Tuesday.
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said after his team suffered another controversial loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Darvin Ham is focused on turning the Lakers into a winner, but Monday's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz proves a turnaround won't be quick or easy.
Steve Kerr offered his thoughts on what the Warriors' lineups looked like Monday night.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins had a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 23 Illinois cruised to an 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday night. Dain Dainja added 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Illini, who outrebounded the Panthers 53-30 and scored 21 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds. Kinyon Hodges scored 14 points and Yaakema Rose added 10 for Eastern Illinois.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The latest Yankees free agent and trade buzz and rumors during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. The Jazz made 53 field goals while shooting 56.4% from the field. ''We got literally like 12 guys that can go out there and cause a problem with mismatches or with their abilities on the court,'' point guard Mike Conley said.
Steph Curry was heated after the refs didn't call a foul on his defender.
The Celtics haven't been stellar on defense this season, but head coach Joe Mazzulla loved what he saw on that end in Boston's 109-106 win over the Grizzlies on Monday night.
UNC basketball didn't play up to its No. 1 ranking in the season opener, but the Tar Heels are confident they'll continue to get better.
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 are delayed. The jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion and a cash option of $929.1 million.
Here are five bold Yankees predictions for the 2022-23 MLB offseason, including Aaron Judge's landing spot.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and won their fourth straight. ''We started out down two touchdowns,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
J.J. Redick explains why he's still 'bullish' on the Warriors' bench players.
‘I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for this city. And I would do anything for you,’ Houstonian Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale said after winning largest legal sports bet on Astros World Series victory.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Jalen Wilson talked about a motto, about how faces change but expectations don’t. That played out Monday during Kansas men’s basketball’s opener.