USC basketball roster shrinks as Eric Musselman considers options

USC basketball has a roster which is still dwindling to even lower numbers. The roster is not yet expanding. Eric Musselman has another roster spot to fill after freshman center Arrinten Page entered the transfer portal.

Page is from Atlanta’s Wheeler High School. He was a teammate of Isaiah Collier at Wheeler, and he joined Collier at USC under Andy Enfield.

With Enfield leaving USC to take over SMU and Eric Musselman taking over as the Trojans’ head coach, the portal has been wild to say the least for the Men of Troy over the past week.

Page is a former four-star recruit. He appeared in 27 games for the Trojans this past season. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game on 49.2 percent shooting from the field.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man will have will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Page and Collier are very close off the court. Page’s transfer makes it even less likely Collier might stay on with Musselman at USC. Collier is a projected lottery pick and is likely to enter the NBA draft, but if he wants a second season of college basketball, it is now more likely he would enter the transfer portal as opposed to remaining at USC.

