USC basketball to play Seton Hall on Thanksgiving Day in new San Diego event

USC basketball played in the Battle 4 Atlantis last season, the Thanksgiving hoops feast in The Bahamas. This season, the Trojans will play a lot closer to home at a neutral-site event on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Trojans will play the Seton Hall Pirates on Thanksgiving Day at the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational, held in San Diego.

Our friends at Hawkeyes Wire picked up on the initial report from Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today and CBS Sports:

“See you in San Diego! The Iowa Hawkeyes will reportedly face the Oklahoma Sooners in the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.

“Rothstein reports that there is no timetable for an official announcement, but sources indicate that the event will be held during Thanksgiving weekend. The other two teams set to take part in the event are the USC Trojans and the Seton Hall Pirates.”

USC therefore gets to play two power-conference games in two days. It will play Iowa or Oklahoma on Friday, November 24. The Trojans are loading up on their nonconference schedule. They have already agreed to play Kansas State on November 6 and Gonzaga on December 2. Talented teams should challenge themselves out of conference, and the Trojans are doing just that.

This trip to San Diego means Boogie Ellis gets to go back to his home town for the holidays. He will enjoy playing in front of family and friends. The Trojans obviously hope the home cooking enables him to feast on USC’s opponents with Bronny James not yet able to play.

Seton Hall has released its non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/uZLunj6D3A — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire