USC basketball will need Oziyah Sellers and other bench players to step up

The USC Trojans began their season with a Monday night win against the Kansas State Wildcats in Las Vegas. The Trojans scored a valuable victory, although Kansas State suffered a hit with Nae’Qwan Tomlin being suspended following an arrest.

The win should still look very good for USC as the season goes along. The Trojans not only look like an NCAA Tournament team; they look like a highly-seeded NCAA Tournament team.

There are plenty of names on USC’s team to look out for. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and College Hoops Today revealed 25 under-the-radar breakout players and put Oziyah Sellers on the list. Here’s what Rothstein wrote about Sellers:

“Sellers only scored a total of 28 points last season, but has a chance to carve out a role for the Trojans because of his shotmaking ability. The 6-5 wing could be a major weapon for USC as a floor spacing reserve alongside Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis. Sellers is a potential X-Factor to monitor at the Galen Center. ”

Sellers is a sophomore who played sparingly in his freshman year, appearing in 23 games but averaging just 1.2 PPG. His best output came against Cal when he scored 11 points on 4-4 shooting from the field with a pair of 3-pointers. As Rothstein mentions, there is a lot to like about him.

USC needs to get something from Sellers and its other bench players in the coming weeks. Bronny James and Vince Iwuchukwu are unavailable. Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier will need help. They also need to get ample rest so that they aren’t overextended. When USC gets into Pac-12 play in January, the stars need to be fresh. Sellers and the bench have to play significant minutes in November and December and show they can improve. If they do, USC will have a much deeper roster when Pac-12 play arrives. Sellers needs to be good for USC to raise its ceiling.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire