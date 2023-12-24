USC basketball offers 2026 five-star point guard Brandon McCoy

Class of 2026 guard Brandon McCoy Jr. picked up an offer from Andy Enfield and USC men’s basketball several days ago.

“I’m getting a lot of offers already,” McCoy said. “Right now, I have around ten, Michigan, USC, Rutgers, Cal, Washington, UCLA, Louisville, Oregon, and Arizona State, are the ones who have offered.

“I have not taken any visits yet, been to any games or anything, yet,” McCoy said. “I don’t have anything scheduled at the moment. Right now, I’m really just trying to get better. I’m not focused on schools or recruiting yet, I know that will come if I keep improving.”

The St. John Bosco (California) prospect averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in his freshman year last season.

The 6-foot-3 point guard also had 510/.417/.778 shooting splits on the season and has drawn comparisons to prolific-scoring NBA guard Kyrie Irving.

McCoy also participated in the FIBA Americas 16U Championships, making the USA Basketball team that won a gold medal in the event. As one of only four Class of 2026 players on the roster, McCoy averaged 12 minutes per game, playing in all six games.

“It’s hard but I just have to achieve my goals,” McCoy said. “I wake up some days where I don’t really want to do it but I know that I’ve come this far and I’m not going to give up so I’ve just got to keep working until I achieve my goals.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire