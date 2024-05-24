USC basketball offers 2025 guard Kayden ‘Bugg’ Edwards

2025 guard Kayden “Bugg” Edwards is from Duncanville High School in Texas. He has been offered by Eric Mussleman and the USC basketball program.

Edwards currently has offers from Memphis, Arkansas, Tennessee, TCU, Texas, Auburn, Kansas State, Mississippi State and many others.

The left-handed combo guard averaged 18 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 44% shooting from the field last season.

Edwards was named a top five performer at The Puma Pro16 Circuit this past weekend.

Basketball recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw said this about Edwards:

“Friday night’s performance was as good of a showing as I have seen from the guard position in offseason showcase events this year. One thing I have been wanting to see from Edwards was how he reacted as a primary initiator in the halfcourt. The lefty exploded for 41 points, playing expertly in the pick and roll as he snaked through the defense to find open space. Edwards showcased a quick handle with good wiggle. He scored at each level. During his Saturday morning game, Edwards finished with 32 points, going 6-10 from three and 10-11 from the free throw line.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire