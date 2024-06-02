USC basketball offers 2025 four-star small forward Jasir Rencher

Four-star guard Jasir Rencher, a native of San Francisco from Archbishop Riodran High School, picked up a USC basketball offer this week from Eric Musselman. Rencher also holds offers from BYU, West Virginia, Illinois, Utah, Cal, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Utah among others.

Rencher is a bonafide star of the 2025 class. He ranks as the No. 110 best overall prospect in the class and the No. 11 player in the state of California.

Rencher is also ranked as the No. 28 small forward in the class. He plays shooting guard at 6’5 and 200 pounds.

USC is expected to use a different style of play under Eric Musselman, compared to Andy Enfield, who is now at SMU. The Trojans should play faster and should apply more all-court defensive pressure. Regardless of style or tempo, Musselman does bring a uniquely ravenous energy to USC. The hope is that his energy rubs off on his players and the program, so that USC can take the next step in its overall development.

Blessed to say i have received and offer from the University of Southern California. Thank you to Coach Jay and the rest of the staff. #fighton✌🏽🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/PWiAjOXFhQ — jasir rencher 💕 (@JasirRencher) January 14, 2024

