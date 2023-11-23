USC basketball offers 2025 four-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia

Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans already boast a top-10 recruiting class for 2025. They are looking to add to the loaded class for the future by offering four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.

A 6-foot-7, 220-pound power forward out of Harvard Westlake in Los Angeles, Khamenia is a consensus four-star prospect according to each of the major recruiting services. 247Sports has Khamenia rated as the No. 51 overall recruit in the class of 2025, the No. 12 power forward in the country, and the No. 8 player in the state of California.

Khamenia also holds offers from Kansas, Gonzaga, UCLA, Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Minnesota, Cal, Virginia, Stanford, and St. John’s.

Gonzaga is considered the early leader in this recruitment. The forward is the Zags’ priority recruit and he has officially visited the Bulldogs.

Khamenia is one of two four-star players from Harvard Westlake. The other is USC commit Trent Perry, which should help the Trojans in recruiting Nikolas, who averaged 23.6 points and 6 rebounds per game.

“I’d describe my game as versatile,” Khamenia told On3. “My ability to dribble, pass and shoot, to play inside or outside. I grew up a huge fan of basketball. Being a little kid, you dream of all these schools offering you, and then having a chance to actually go there, it’s pretty cool.”

Excited to announce that I have received an offer to USC! pic.twitter.com/xvjkRrAMX5 — Nikolas Khamenia (@NikolasKhamenia) November 19, 2023

