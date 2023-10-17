USC basketball is No. 22 in preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

On Monday, the preseason top 25 was released. Here’s a look at the first USA TODAY Coaches Poll with the season set to start in three weeks.

The USC Trojans landed at No. 22 in the initial poll. They seemed likely to be a top-15 team in the spring, but with Bronny James and Vince Iwuchukwu both dealing with health problems — Bronny with his recovery from cardiac arrest, Iwuchukwu with back problems — USC’s position has fallen outside the top 20. If Andy Enfield can get those guys back, USC’s ceiling will rise.

Even without those two players, however, the Trojans are going to be a fun team to watch with all the talent on the roster.

The Pac-12 Conference, in its last season as we know it, has some strong teams in the top portion of the conference, with UCLA, Oregon, Arizona, and even Colorado as possible contenders.

Here’s the full preseason edition of the college basketball USA TODAY Coaches Poll:

Mar 20, 2021; Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks, the 2022 national champions, are at the top of the poll.

Mar 17, 2023; Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

That stunning, historic loss to Fairleigh Dickinson has been on their minds all season long, and the Boilermakers will spend the entire season trying to make a statement.

Mar 16, 2023; Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Scheyer did just fine last season as Coach K’s replacement, and now he enters his second season with lots of expectations.

Mar 17, 2023; Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan State, the team that ended USC’s tournament last March, is in the top five.

Follow Spartans Wire for complete coverage.

Apr 3, 2023; Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The reigning national champions are fifth because they lost quite a few prominent players. They still figure to be very, very good, though.

HOUSTON COUGARS

Mar 24, 2023; Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Houston made another relatively early exit in the Big Dance in 2023, but the Cougars are loaded once again.

MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Marquette is back and one of the best teams in the crowded Big East.

Mar 19, 2023; Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Creighton fell to San Diego State in the tourney, and the Bluejays lost a few players, but they are still in the top 10.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

Mar 25, 2023; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Atlantic was the best story of the season, but don’t think this was a Cinderella story. The Owls are back and are viewed as a real Final Four contender once again.

Mar 18, 2023; Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Can Tennessee finally make a run in the tourney? This could be the year.

Follow Vols Wire for complete coverage.

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Oct 13, 2021; Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson are a few massive transfers Tommy Lloyd landed. Arizona is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team.

GONZAGA BULLDOGS

Mar 23, 2023; Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Timme and Julian Strawther left for the pros, so those are big holes or Gonzaga to fill.

MIAMI

Mar 26, 2023; Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Miami went to the Final Four and lost to UConn, and Jim Larranga was rewarded with a contract extension.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Jan 4, 2022: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Musselman is still searching for a Final Four run, and once again he has plenty of talent on the roster.

Follow Razorbacks Wire for complete coverage.

Apr 1, 2023; Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Lamont Butler’s heroics sent the Aztecs to the title game, but they lost a lot of players, including Nathan Mensah, Adam Seiko, and Matt Bradley.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Mar 17, 2022; Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky needs to find a way to make noise in March Madness, or John Calipari could be shown the door.

BAYLOR BEARS

Mar 19, 2023: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor fell to Creighton in the tournament despite the Bears being a higher seed.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Mar 9, 2023; William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Texas made it to the Elite Eight despite injury woes. Interim head coach Rodney Terry did well and earned the permanent job.

Follow Longhorns Wire for complete coverage.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Mar 16, 2023; Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M could find a way to win the SEC. Wouldn’t that be something?

Follow Aggies Wire for complete coverage.

VILLANOVA WILDCATS

Mar 9, 2023; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Could Villanova return to being a big hitter in college basketball? The Wildcats are trending in the right direction.

Mar 5, 2022; Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Armando Bacot returned for another year, but the loss of Caleb Love is going to be a notable one.

Follow Tar Heels Wire for complete coverage.

USC TROJANS

Jan 26, 2023; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans might have been higher if it weren’t for Bronny James’ absence, but this team still has a ton of pieces to work with.

SAINT MARY'S GAELS

Feb 16, 2023; Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Saint Mary’s in the top 25? Get used to it.

Mar 24, 2023; Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed Alabama lost to San Diego State in stunning fashion last March, and Brandon Miller left for the NBA. Still, the Tide landed in the back end of the poll.

Follow Roll Tide Wire for complete coverage.

Mar 23, 2023; Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jaime Jaquez Jr. left for the NBA, but UCLA is the final team in the rankings and the third Pac-12 program.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire