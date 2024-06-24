USC basketball legend Lisa Leslie discusses Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark, the two-time NCAA player of the year and No. 1 pick in this spring’s WNBA draft, will not be on Team USA’s Olympic roster this summer, according to a recent report by The Athletic. WNBA and USC basketball legend Lisa Leslie was among those convinced that Clark would be a shoo-in for the team. Leslie, a three-time WNBA MVP and two-time champion, expressed her disbelief at the decision, having previously stated, “I don’t know how you leave the country without her.” Her endorsement highlights the widespread expectation that Clark would be representing the U.S. in Paris.

Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for May. Through the first month of regular season games, Clark led all 2024 rookies in scoring with 17.6 points per game.

USA TODAY Sports columnist Christine Brennan called Team USA leaving Clark off the roster a “missed opportunity,” and pointed to Leslie’s comment which we noted above.

Clark became just the third player in WNBA history, joining Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu, with 100+ points, 30+ rebounds and 30+ assists in her first six career games.

WNBA and Team USA 4-Time Gold Medal legend, Lisa Leslie, when asked if Caitlin Clark should be on Team USA for the #Paris2024 Olympics: pic.twitter.com/J9NWirJpHz — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) June 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire