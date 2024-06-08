USC basketball fans can see both Trojan teams on one ticket

If you are a USC basketball fan who can afford to spend a few dollars on a short trip to Palm Desert, California, this November, you should know something about the Trojans’ plans. USC basketball is mapping out its nonconference schedule for the 2024-2025 season. Both the men’s and women’s programs just added two games in Palm Desert.

The women play on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The men play on Thursday, Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving Day. Both teams will play on Friday, Nov. 29. The Palm Springs Desert Sun offered this specific note about ticketing for the Friday session of games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert:

For a single ticket, you can see both the USC men’s and women’s teams play at the same location when they lace it up as part of the Acrisure Series held at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert. On that day (Friday, Nov. 29), the USC women will play St. Louis at 3:30 p.m. and the men’s team will either play in the championship game (8:30 p.m.) or the third-place game (6 p.m.) against either Arizona State or New Mexico. It’s all part of a college hoops feast that features 21 teams playing 19 games over four days on Thanksgiving week.

USC men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman noted how cool it is that USC basketball fans can see the men’s team and JuJu Watkins and the women’s team on a single ticket:

“I think that was really smart on the promoter’s part, because obviously the USC women’s team is a must-watch,” Musselman said. “Anytime JuJu is involved in a game it’s going to draw interest. She has that star power. She’s arguably the top player in the women’s game and has a vibrant personality to go along with the superstar game. Her name recognition is as big as anyone in college basketball men or women. I’m sure the USC fan section will be well-represented.”

