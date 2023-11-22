USC basketball faces important two-game trip to San Diego

The USC Trojans go to San Diego for the inaugural Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday and Friday. USC faces Seton Hall on Thursday. Depending on the result of that game, the Trojans will face either Iowa or Oklahoma on Friday. Iowa and OU play in the first game on Thursday, followed by the Trojans and Seton Hall. The losers meet in the first game on Friday afternoon. The winners meet in the second game — the championship game — on Friday.

USC needs a strong week in San Diego after losing to UC Irvine and struggling against Brown. The Trojans looked great in their first two games but then lost players to injury and watched their bench players struggle in their next two games. USC has to find meaningful minutes and important contributions from bench role players.

The AP Top 25 college basketball poll was released Monday. USC slipped in the rankings. The Trojans opened the season with an impressive win over Kansas State and were No. 16 one week earlier, but struggled against UC Irvine without star guard Boogie Ellis and centerpiece player Kobe Johnson in a 70-60 loss. USC fell to No. 23 in this week’s rankings.

The Trojans could not put away a sub-.500 Brown team until the final two minutes on Sunday night. Even in an 81-70 win, it was clear the Trojans are struggling right now.

USC’s opponent on Thursday, Seton Hall, is 4-0 on the year with four victories over mid-majors. The Trojans need to make a statement against the Pirates that they are better than they have shown in their last two games.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire