USC basketball, Eric Musselman could scoop up Arizona decommit

The USC Trojans might be about to pick up an Arizona basketball decommit. USC basketball is believed to be the front-runner for 2024 shooting guard Jamari Phillips. Eric Musselman could add an intriguing piece to his USC roster.

247Sports has more:

“The bigger issue for Phillips and the Wildcats is what the roster will look like next season and how the potential playing time has changed as well. Arizona is expected to bring back Caleb Love for another season with Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis slated to be starting as well.

“Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona coaching staff also added Campbell transfer Anthony Dell’Orso, who is going to play an immediate role for the Wildcats. Previously, Dell’Orso was Second Team All-CAA honoree at Campbell University in 2023-24 and was the 2023 Big South Freshman of the Year for the Camels.”

Arizona simply has its backcourt roster spots taken care of. Phillips was not going to be able to get the minutes he hoped for. USC is now in a position to pounce. Let’s see what happens.

