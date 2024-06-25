USC basketball commit Hayden Assemian eyes big senior year, future with Gamecocks

Hayden Assemian and his Powdersville teammates reaped the final reward of their championship last week.

The Patriots received their rings for winning the Class 3A boys basketball championship. Powdersville defeated Darlington, 53-47, on March 24 to win the program’s first state championship.

“It felt like that made things complete,” Assemian told The State on Friday. “Now, we are just trying to run it back and get another championship. I think we have a chance to win another one next year. We might actually be better this year than last year.”

The South Carolina commit was one of the centerpieces to the Patriots’ title run. Assemian had 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the championship game.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks a game this year and was an all-state selection. Assemian was a bit of an unknown when he committed to play for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks in September. He picked USC over Wake Forest.

Assemian spent his sophomore year at Legacy Early College but returned to Powdersville last summer.

He averaged a double-double as a freshman at Powdersville and said he had no plans to go anywhere else for his senior year.

USC assistant Tanner Bronson was at both of Assemian’s games on Friday during a South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association team camp event in North Augusta, and Paris was at his two games on Saturday. Assemian had a strong performance in a win over Keenan in matchup of two of the state’s favorites in 3A.

Assemian attended USC’s team camp earlier this month and remains in contact with coaching staff.

Assemian is one of three commits for the Class of 2025. The other two are Overtime Elite’s Eli Ellis and EJ Walker out out Loyd High School in Kentucky.

247Sports and On3 rank Assemian as a three-star prospect. The 247Sports composite has him as the nation’s No. 42 power forward and No. 200 overall recruit, as well as the No. 3 rising senior in the state.

“They are still showing the same amount of love and have a great team coming in,” Assemian said. “I talked to Coach Paris at team camp and they want me to be more of a consistent shooter and be productive on both sides of the court.”

Powdersville forward Hayden Assemian (20) scores during the fourth quarter of 3A Playoff basketball at D.W. Daniel High in Central, S.C. Friday, February 16, 2024.

Assemian will add to an impressive list of high-level in-state players that Paris has recruited and/or coached at USC since he was hired to replace Frank Martin in 2022.

Next year’s roster will feature SC natives Collin Murray-Boyles, Jacobi Wright, Zachary Davis, Arden Conyers, Cam Scott, Jordan Butler and Nick Pringle. Paris also helped flip Columbia native GG Jackson from UNC to USC and coached him during his one-and-done year.

“I feel like Coach Paris is making a little statement with South Carolina recruiting,” Assemian said. “It’s fun to play with guys from the same state you have known and play on the same stage in college. I’m excited to play with each of them.”

Assemian will finish out the rest of the summer playing with Team Thad out of Tennessee on the NIKE EYBL circuit. Team Thad has qualified for next month’s Peach Jam in North Augusta.