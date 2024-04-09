USC basketball assistant Eric Mobley leaves the program

USC basketball’s coaching staff continues to turn over. With Eric Musselman coming in and Andy Enfield leaving for SMU, spots on both coaching staffs are changing. We have already seen longtime Enfield assistant Chris Capko move to SMU to join the Mustangs. Another similar change might be about to happen. Eric Mobley has not yet signed with SMU, but he has announced that he is indeed leaving USC. It does set the stage for a move to SMU with Enfield.

Eric Mobley is responsible for bringing Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley to USC. We often see head coaches hire the fathers of recruits onto their coaching staffs in order to secure recruitments and also guard against transfer portal departures. Enfield hired Eric Mobley to ensure that Evan and Isaiah would become Trojans. The move was a shrewd one, and it paid off in a big way for USC basketball. Evan Mobley led USC to the Elite Eight in 2021, making the most of his one year of college basketball. Isaiah Mobley helped USC return to the NCAA Tournament in 2022, producing a very strong season for the Trojans.

The partnership between Enfield and Eric Mobley was productive. It might now continue in suburban Dallas with the Mustangs in the ACC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire