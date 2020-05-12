USC basketball adds guard Drew Peterson, a transfer from Rice

USC Coach Andy Enfield instructs the Trojans against Wichita State on Nov. 26, 2015. (Willie J. Allen Jr. / Associated Press)

Andy Enfield’s troupe of offseason transfers added another pledge Monday.

Drew Peterson, a guard who spent the last two seasons at Rice, committed to USC. He’s the fifth transfer to join the Trojans this offseason, as Enfield has ventured to rebuild his roster by way of the NCAA transfer portal.

After much consideration, I’m proud to announce I’ll be committing to the University of Southern California pic.twitter.com/VU9IzgK1H7 — Drew Peterson (@Drewpeterson23) May 12, 2020

Peterson probably won’t help bolster the Trojans' backcourt next season. Unless the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule later this month, which is unlikely, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard will have to sit out next season.

USC could use him before then. With only rising sophomore point guard Ethan Anderson returning in the backcourt, the Trojans already will have to rely on at least one transfer on the wing. Tahj Eaddy, who transferred from Santa Clara, will have every chance to earn a role in USC’s rotation.

Peterson already had earned a consistent role at Rice, starting 55 games over two seasons. As a sophomore, he shot 41% from the field but was spotty from long range, shooting 32% . He also added nearly five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

A former three-star guard, Peterson had planned to transfer to Minnesota before reopening his commitment.

USC still has one available scholarship for next season. Whether Enfield uses it remains to be seen. If he does, it’ll likely be in the backcourt, where depth remains a concern.





