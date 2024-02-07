USC baseball season is just around the corner, and the Trojans have a lot to prove

It’s an exciting time for USC baseball, and also a pressure-filled moment for the program. USC is widely seen as a much-improved program under head coach Andy Stankiewicz. The Trojans are supposed to be good this season as they try to return to national prominence.

The pressure of the 2024 season is attached to the reality that USC was unfairly snubbed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Remember what happened?

Trojans Wire wrote about it:

“One would have thought that USC baseball’s brand name would have been enough to get this team into the NCAA Tournament, in much the same way that UCLA basketball has gotten into the field when it had a bubble-licious resume in recent seasons (2021, 2015).

“It did not happen.

“USC — not viewed as one of the last four teams in the field, and projected to be well inside the cut line for the NCAA Tournament as recently as Saturday morning — was snubbed for the 2023 field of 64. The Trojans weren’t even one of the first four teams out. Arizona State, Kansas State, Kent State, and UC Irvine were all rated higher.”

The Trojans will be motivated to do better this season. If they don’t, it will be a crushing disappointment. However, they appear to be loaded with quality pitching. A moderate improvement on offense should have USC in position to play postseason baseball in late May, hopefully into early June. We will definitely follow the coming season here. Stay with us for USC baseball coverage!

@USC_Baseball starts its season in two weeks so @ShotgunSpr and I got back behind the mics for the first episode of the Dedeaux Download Podcast in 2024! 🏟️ ⬇️ Listen here as we preview the season and chat with head coach Andy Stankiewicz: https://t.co/ssfQ4WcZhM pic.twitter.com/5cWnJYVMPz — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) February 2, 2024

