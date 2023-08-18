USC backfield has depth, quality and experience — what’s not to love?

The USC Trojans have produced a ton of big-name offensive players. With Lincoln Riley in town, that won’t change anytime soon.

The running back room in Los Angeles is loaded once again, and the 1-2 punch of MarShawn Lloyd and Austin Jones is going to be fun to watch, not to mention Raleek Brown, who has been re-slotted to wide receiver in a different role for the ultra-fast sophomore.

Jack Follman of SuperWest Sports ranked the best backfield units in the Pac-12 Conference, and USC is second behind the Oregon Ducks. It is worth noting that Follman took the quarterback into consideration, bundling the quarterback position with the running back room.

“Having Williams at QB obviously makes all the difference here. South Carolina transfer Lloyd would make a huge impact if he comes in and is able to be a star. Veteran Jones provides excellent depth.”

Washington, Oregon State, and Arizona round out the top five, and this Trojan backfield is going to be extremely fun to see.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire