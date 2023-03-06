USC avoids all Pac-12 Network TV games at Pac-12 Tournament

The USC Trojans can’t wait to go to the Big Ten. They are so ready to dash out of the Pac-12. It is therefore impossible to avoid chuckling or giggling at the reality that USC will completely avoid Pac-12 Network game coverage at the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament.

Conspiracy? Secret plot? No. It’s an accident of the bracket, the tournament schedule, and the television schedule … but it’s certainly hilarious if you’re a USC fan who is ready for a new conference.

The Pac-12 Tournament’s No. 3 seed plays the late-night quarterfinal on Thursday of Championship Week. That is and has been the regular schedule for the Pac-12 Tournament. The late-night quarterfinal is also a game which is not carried by Pac-12 Network. ESPN and Fox Sports 1 have alternated every year. This year, ESPN gets that game.

The second Pac-12 Tournament semifinal — the late game on Friday of Championship Week every year — is also a non-Pac-12 Network game. The championship game on Saturday is always a non-Pac-12 Network game.

The No. 3 seed avoids Pac-12 Network every year at the Pac-12 Tournament. Guess which school is the No. 3 seed this year? USC. Which school was the No. 3 seed last year? USC.

You can’t make this stuff up. Trojan basketball will have the most TV visibility of any Pac-12 team this week.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire