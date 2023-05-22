USC athletic director search: world-class ADs who would clearly succeed

The USC athletic director search could be a long and winding road, a journey with a lot of twists and turns. It could be a very short journey in which USC President Carol Folt has her candidate in mind, immediately acts on that choice, and secures a deal. We will see how it all turns out. Until then, we are left to speculate and to consider various candidates for the job.

There are the rock-star candidates USC could call. That’s one tier of candidates in many high-profile college sports job searches. There are young athletic directors or assistant ADs who are ready to move up the ladder and get their first really big opportunity in the business. There are some outside-the-box candidates who could provide very strong and capable leadership. There are in-house candidates who would provide a clean, orderly and quick transition process without the need to explain USC’s mission and values to the incoming AD.

Consultant Tony Altimore, on Trojan Conquest Live — Sunday night at The Voice of College Football — laid out his USC AD big board.

Here are the world-class ADs with proven track records USC could pursue for the job:

Watch the full Trojan Conquest Live show and its extended discussion of the USC AD job:

DESIREE REED-FRANCOIS, MISSOURI ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

The Mizzou Come Home Tour continued Thursday at Kennett. The Tigers saw fans & alumni at Grecian Steakhouse. Watch entire interview with @MizzouAthletics AD Desiree Reed-Francois here: https://t.co/sfxmH2Fxfp pic.twitter.com/JRjNnq4aeM — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) May 19, 2023

HEATHER LYKE, PITTSBURGH ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

Gotta give up to Heather Lyke. It was insane to not fire Jeff Capel after last year, and also the exact right decision. Pitt basketball being back is so cool — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 26, 2023

JENNIFER COHEN, WASHINGTON ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

Jan 6, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins is greeted by Washington Huskies Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen, right, after a men’s basketball game against the Washington State Cougars at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. The Huskies won 70-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jen Cohen hired Kalen DeBoer as Washington football coach, positioning the Huskies to become a Pac-12 contender in a short period of time.

PAT CHUN, WASHINGTON STATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

MENTIONED BY ANOTHER PANELIST ON THE SHOW: J BATT, GEORGIA TECH AD

Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera and athletic director J Batt in Houston to pick up their new basketball coach, Damon Stoudamire. https://t.co/Xm64sQi0GW — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) March 14, 2023

TROJANS WIRE ADDED SUGGESTION: JOSH WHITMAN, ILLINOIS AD

#illini AD Josh Whitman chatted with Tom Izzo for a bit pregame pic.twitter.com/1vA4Ziy3Hg — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 14, 2023

FULL USC AD DISCUSSION

Here's the link for the @TrojanConquests live show tonight on the USC VOCFB channel:https://t.co/Dk6kxwwmEK — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) May 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire