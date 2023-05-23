USC athletic director search: the in-house candidates

You have been exposed to several different kinds of candidates over the past few days, as USC searches for its next athletic director.

The replacement for Mike Bohn could be a rock star in the realm of college sports administration. USC could pull a big fish from another high-profile school.

The Trojans could get an established athletic director from a non-superpower school, someone who would love to get the chance to operate — for the first time in a career — a program with USC’s profile and resources.

The school could go for a young athletic director on the rise and bank on bringing in youthful energy to Heritage Hall, someone who could be interested in leading the program not for 10 or 15 years, but for 25 to 30 years.

USC might consider some outside-the-box candidates, referring specifically to people who have not previously been athletic directors but possess substantial administrative skills. Those are all possible avenues of exploration.

Yet, there’s another category to look at: in-house candidates, people either currently employed by USC or who were very recently employed by USC and would not need any real education on the program and its inner workings.

Consultant Tony Altimore looked at these candidates as part of his larger big board for the USC athletic director search. Catch the full discussion and look at all of the candidates on the most recent broadcast of Trojan Conquest Live.

Let’s give you the list of the main in-house candidates USC should consider:

ED STEWART, SENIOR ASSOCIATE AD FOR FOOTBALL ADMINISTRATION

OUR STORY ON ED STEWART

BRANDON SOSNA, FORMER ASSISTANT TO MIKE BOHN

OUR STORY ON BRANDON SOSNA

RENE PAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO THE PRESIDENT

CLARKE STROUD, USC DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL OPERATIONS

