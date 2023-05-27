USC athletic director candidate profile: Heather Lyke of Pittsburgh

With Mike Bohn’s stunning resignation, the USC Trojans are suddenly in the market for another athletic director. Until recently, the situation has been a closed book, but now the school has to conduct another search. Let’s continue examing some possible candidates.

This time, we will look at Heather Lyke of Pittsburgh. She arrived at Pitt in 2018 and inked a six-year deal that ends in 2024, so leaving Pitt for USC definitely makes sense, especially with the Trojans headed for the Big Ten.

Pitt just made the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball and has put together some decent years on the football field. The Panthers thrived in 2021, winning the ACC championship and making a New Year’s Six bowl thanks to players such as Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison, who have found homes in the NFL.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic mentioned Lyke as a candidate for the job, and she also spent nearly two decades at Ohio State, which is obviously notable.

More details came out regarding Bohn’s resignation, so USC has a lot of things to figure out. Heather Lyke should be on the list of candidates for USC President Carol Folt.

