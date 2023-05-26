USC athletic director candidate profile: Danny White, Tennessee

Let’s continue examining some potential candidates to be the next athletic director for the USC Trojans. Keep in mind that a candidate, for purposes of this article and other similar explorations we have done over the past week, does not refer to someone who has formally announced or indicated a desire to become the next USC AD. In this case, a candidate is merely someone on USC’s big board, using consultant Tony Altimore’s big board at The Voice of College Football as a guide.

We have already discussed Pat Chun and a few other people, so here’s another big name that is currently in an SEC program: Danny White from Tennessee.

This is a more popular name, especially after Tennessee and Danny White were able to land a massive deal to revamp Neyland Stadium. To make things even more difficult for USC, White was given a contract extension at the beginning of the year.

With White in Knoxville, the UT football program, its baseball program, and its men’s basketball program have all been thriving, so it’s a well-deserved promotion for him. USC might have another tempting offer with Lincoln Riley there, along with the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, and the move to the Big Ten coming soon.

Moreover, it was just over a week ago that White announced the plans for the riverfront entertainment district near Neyland Stdium, so the idea of him leaving for USC would be quite a surprise. Yet, the likelihood that White will stay at Tennessee doesn’t mean USC shouldn’t at least place a call to Knoxville.

Excited to share our vision for a first-in-class, riverfront entertainment district near Neyland Stadium & Thompson-Boling Arena! This concept has massive potential to not only elevate our gameday experience, but impact our entire city in ways not yet seen in college sports. — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) May 17, 2023

There are also some rumors circulating, although it remains to be seen how concrete they are regarding Danny White and USC.

Then again, Mike Bohn resigning was quite a shock. USC shouldn’t think White is likely to leave Tennessee, but it can always ask. There’s never any harm in that.

