USC assistants should be coaching for their jobs vs Utah, Washington and Oregon — win or get fired

No more excuses. No more “wait and see” situations. No more “we’ll get this fixed” declarations. No more talk about “this recent game was our wake-up call.”

Enough.

The Arizona State game was supposed to be a wake-up call for USC.

The second half of the Colorado game was supposed to be a wake-up call for USC.

The Arizona game was supposed to be a wake-up call for USC.

The Trojans were physically manhandled by Notre Dame.

They didn’t wake up.

When supposed “wake-up calls” do not in fact wake up a team, we are left to conclude that the team just isn’t as good as expected.

USC is an ordinary, average team right now. No one can reasonably dispute that claim. We can change our view and adjust our evaluation if the Trojans start to play like a good team against Utah, and then again versus Washington and Oregon.

They are still very much alive in the Pac-12 race. The problem is that Utah’s physicality might overwhelm the tissue-soft Trojans.

The problem is that Washington and Oregon appear to be a lot better than USC — not slightly, but dramatically.

The problem is that if USC doesn’t go 4-1 in its remaining five games, the Trojans will be in the Holiday or Alamo Bowl and will have completely failed this season. Anything short of 10-2 and a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game is a total disaster for this team.

That kind of failure was never acceptable during the Clay Helton years. It shouldn’t be acceptable under Lincoln Riley.

There still aren’t signs of real accountability in the program. Something needs to be done.

Here’s our evaluation of the program and its coaching staff in particular:

CAM RISING OF UTAH MIGHT NOT PLAY VS USC

Dec 2, 2022; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with this upcoming Utah game as a measuring stick for the USC coaches. Cam Rising hasn’t played for the Utes this season, and he might not play in this game on Saturday. If he doesn’t play, USC should definitely be expected to win … but that means that a Trojan loss would be that much more humiliating and unacceptable. Assistant coaches should absolutely be coaching for their jobs against Utah.

ALEX GRINCH

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Grinch was not the problem against Notre Dame, but if the USC defense gets shoved around by Utah and loses again to the Utes — who beat USC twice last year — it will be clear that Grinch isn’t worthy of being retained for 2024.

Even if Grinch handles a Cam Rising-less Utah offense, of course, he still has to face elite Washington and Oregon offenses in November. He has to do a somewhat respectable job against both opponents to have any slight chance of staying on this staff.

If we’re being coldly realistic about Grinch’s odds of being retained for next year, they’re already very low. However, if Grinch can improbably get this defense to play well against Utah and Washington and Oregon — all three — he could save his job.

No one is expecting it, but let’s see what happens.

JOSH HENSON

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Josh Henson’s position as offensive line coach should not be in jeopardy to the extent that Alex Grinch’s position should be in jeopardy, but we do have to see if this offensive line will improve over the next few weeks.

USC’s offensive line was awful against Notre Dame and has not played well the past several weeks. Henson did really well last season, but without Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon, the product looks worse in 2023.

If we see notable improvements on this line in the next few weeks, Henson should certainly be given the chance to coach under Riley in 2024 as the Trojans move to the Big Ten.

If USC’s offensive line continues to play poorly, Henson should not be guaranteed a thing.

BENNIE WYLIE

Oct 14, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s strength and conditioning coach is presiding over a team which has been very soft in 2023. If the strength coach isn’t creating strong players, you do the math. USC has to be tougher and stronger over the next month. If not, Wylie absolutely has to go.

Many would say — and we would agree — that Grinch and Wylie both need to be fired. However, unless USC somehow wins six straight games to finish 12-1 (which seems virtually impossible at this point), everyone should be able to agree that at least one of Grinch or Wylie must be fired.

Either the players aren’t strong, or they aren’t being coached well. It has to be at least one of the two. It can’t be neither.

DONTE WILLIAMS

Sep 25, 2021; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Is Donte Williams a good recruiter? Yes. However, is he coaching players well enough to merit retention? That should certainly be up for discussion.

Utah’s passing game — especially if Cam Rising can’t play this week — probably won’t threaten USC’s secondary all that much. However, Washington and Oregon are coming in November.

If USC’s secondary can play really well against one of the Huskies or Ducks, fine — Williams could reasonably claim to have proven his worth. His value as a recruiter would be enough to merit retention.

However, if both Michael Penix and Bo Nix completely eviscerate the USC secondary, it would be a clear indication that the Trojans would need a better actual coach in their secondary. The recruiting value would not be worth it.

Donte Williams should definitely be coaching to save his job over the next month.

ROY MANNING

Oct 14, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Manning is another coach who came from Oklahoma to join Riley at USC. Oklahoma fans were not hugely impressed with Manning, who is part of the Alex Grinch team. Firing Grinch would almost certainly mean Manning isn’t retained, either, so this is a position coach whose job should be up for re-evaluation.

JEN COHEN'S ROLE

Jan 6, 2018; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

USC Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen could soon face her first really critical moment on the job. She ought to be able to work with Lincoln Riley and arrive at an understanding that elite performance requires tough choices. If she meets any resistance from Riley in terms of needing to fire assistant coaches, Cohen has to be firm but fair. She might not insist on a full housecleaning, but would need to make sure Riley makes at least one or two central changes. Cohen has to get accountability from Riley. If she lets Riley do whatever he wants, that’s not why she is paid the big bucks.

LINCOLN RILEY

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

The buck stops here … or at least, it needs to.

Lincoln Riley has to put an end to the idea that he has to win with “his guys.” He tried that. It isn’t working.

He has to bring aboard the very best assistants and staffers. He doesn’t have them right now. If he is unwilling to make necessary changes, USC will not win championships, and we’re all going to be very, very disappointed.

BACK TO UTAH

Dec 2, 2022; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If USC had beaten Utah just once in two tries last season, it would have made the College Football Playoff. Imagine where the Trojans would be in terms of recruiting and overall brand identity right now if they had beaten the Utes last year.

Now USC faces Utah coming off a humiliating, damaging loss to Notre Dame. It’s a game in which USC should be angry, proud, determined, and fully intent on making a stand and proving a few points. If the Trojans can’t play with maximum effort and toughness in this game, against this opponent, in this situation, it will be a very clear sign that the whole program is a house of cards and needs a complete reset under Lincoln Riley.

Saturday will reveal a lot — maybe not everything, but certainly a lot — about the USC football program, and where it is heading.

Assistants should definitely be coaching for job security next year.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire