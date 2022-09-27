USC assistant coach mentioned in Georgia Tech head coach opening

Georgia Tech fired head football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury Monday morning. The news rippled through Atlanta and the college football landscape.

Geoff Collins, who was reportedly out the door on Sunday, was officially fired on Monday, two days after a 27-10 loss to UCF. The Yellow Jackets had a record of 10-28 at Georgia Tech with Collins at the helm.

Brent Key, the assistant head coach under Collins, was appointed interim head coach, but doesn’t expect to remain coach after this season.

Alex Grinch, the defensive coordinator at USC, is expected to be a candidate who could earn a shot at the job. Yes, he would likely take the Arizona State job over Tech if offered, but Grinch’s name will still be in the ring of 10-15 candidates.

Names for Georgia Tech coaching job: Jamey Chadwell, Bill O’Brien, Jeff Monken, Troy Calhoun, Bill Clark, Bronco Mendenhall, Todd Monken, Charles Huff, Sean Lewis, Al Golden, Bryan McClendon, Dell McGee, Thomas Brown, Alex Grinch, Kane Wommack, Brent Key and George Godsey. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2022

Alex Grinch was supposed to be a weak link on the #USC staff. Let’s be clear: He’ll probably have a bad game later on … but he saved Lincoln Riley in Week 4 https://t.co/NxNpEXAnnt — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 25, 2022

The Yellow Jackets are at No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday and still have a loaded ACC schedule plus No. 1 Georgia on the road later this year.

The moment when USC's defense gained belief for its A+ game vs Oregon State

