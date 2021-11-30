USC apologizes for 'offensive chant' directed at BYU football players

The USC athletic department apologized on Sunday for an "offensive chant" directed at BYU football players during Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC issued the apology via Twitter while noting that the chant came from the student section of the Coliseum stands.

The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values.



It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 28, 2021

USC didn't acknowledge what the "offensive chant" was. Video of the chant has not surfaced on social media, but the Salt Lake Tribune reports that some fans directed "F*** the Mormons" chants at players from the school named for the 19th century president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

USC defensive line coach and BYU alum Vic So’oto also apologized for the chant on Twitter while tagging BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe.

I did not hear the chant but I know it does not reflect the Trojan family that I’ve come to know and love.



Sincere apologies from an alum @BYU @BYUfootball @kalanifsitake @TomHolmoe



All love. Hard fought game.



Fight On✌🏽 https://t.co/fmSJfHyAI5 — Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) November 28, 2021

BYU won Saturday's game, 35-31 to improve to 10-2. USC fell to 4-7 with the loss.