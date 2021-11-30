USC apologizes for 'offensive chant' directed at BYU football players

Breaking News:

Jason Owens
The USC athletic department apologized on Sunday for an "offensive chant" directed at BYU football players during Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC issued the apology via Twitter while noting that the chant came from the student section of the Coliseum stands. 

USC didn't acknowledge what the "offensive chant" was. Video of the chant has not surfaced on social media, but the Salt Lake Tribune reports that some fans directed "F*** the Mormons" chants at players from the school named for the 19th century president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

USC defensive line coach and BYU alum Vic So’oto also apologized for the chant on Twitter while tagging BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and athletic director Tom Holmoe. 

BYU won Saturday's game, 35-31 to improve to 10-2. USC fell to 4-7 with the loss. 

