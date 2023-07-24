USC analysts react to KVA choice, Pac-12 media day, preseason All-Pac-12 teams

The decision of Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to go to Notre Dame was a blow for USC. There’s no question about that. Did USC fail to do anything it reasonably could have done to make KVA reconsider his decision, or was this simply a situation in which a young man felt very deeply about going to one school? That’s a question worth considering.

Pac-12 media day was on Friday. Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and Mason Cobb all represented USC in Las Vegas. Media day occurred after the 2023 preseason All-Pac-12 teams were released earlier in the week. The preseason media poll was also unveiled before Pac-12 media day. USC was picked by media voters to win the conference championship this season, with Washington in second and Utah a very close third.

These and other stories invite extensive analysis and commentary. Tim Prangley and guest co-host USC J explore these topics and more on the latest edition of Trojan Conquest Live.

