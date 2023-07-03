USC analyst identifies the position group the Trojans have to recruit better

USC football recruiting is certainly going well. The Trojans are in position to land a top-five class for the 2024 cycle. That’s very good, if not great. Yet, let’s not kid ourselves: Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama set the bar higher than just about everyone else in the world of recruiting. USC is not in that league just yet.

Rick Anaya is a USC football analyst at Trojan Conquest Live, the show we often appear on to discuss Trojan football. Anaya mentioned in the most recent episode of Trojan Conquest Live that Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch have to recruit the defensive line at a higher level.

Is he wrong? You can debate that among yourselves, but Anaya makes a very convincing point. When we remember that USC became a dynastic power in 2003 under Pete Carroll due to the emergence of an elite defensive line, it’s hard to refute the claim that the Trojans have to build elite depth at that position group. They are building depth throughout the roster, and they’re in a better place than they were a year ago, but do they have the volume of rock stars — nasty dudes — on the defensive front to lift themselves to a Georgia or Alabama standard?

Listen to Rick Anaya make his point in greater depth and detail below.

Catch the latest episode of Trojan Conquest Live with Rick Anaya and co-host Tim Prangley:

