USC among top schools for 2025 four-star TE Jack VanDorselaer

Four-star tight end Jack VanDorselaer from Southlake Carroll High School (Texas) revealed the top nine schools left in his recruitment earlier this month. USC is in the magic top nine.

Joining USC among his top schools are Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Baylor, Texas, Michigan, Miami, and TCU. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Baylor is the slight favorite over Texas in VanDorselaer’s recruitment.

VanDorselaer is rated the No. 12 tight end in the country for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The Southlake Carroll product is considered the No. 37 overall recruit in Texas.

Some schools that offered VanDorselaer, but missed the cut for his top nine, are the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arkansas Razorbacks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, and Auburn Tigers.

USC has recruited a number of tight ends in recent months, some of them successfully, but it has to be noted that one — Duce Robinson — is being moved to receiver. Another, Walker Lyons, will serve a Mormon mission and won’t play for the Trojans this season. USC can indeed use another tight end.

Texas cracks the top 9 for key 2025 4-Star TE target Jack VanDorselaer! pic.twitter.com/3R9XjrhDhg — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) July 27, 2023

