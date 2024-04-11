USC among the finalists for mid-major guard in transfer portal

The USC Trojans are among five finalists for Northern Kentucky senior guard Marques Warrick. This is according to a report a few days ago via X from On3sports’ Joe Tipton. USC, now coached by Eric Musselman, joins a list of finalists which also includes Cincinnati, Missouri, Penn State and Seton Hall.

Last month, Warrick declared for the NBA draft while also maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Warrick was named first-team All-Horizon League and is the leading scorer in Northern Kentucky history, averaging 18 points per game in 125 games for the Norse.

Warrick averaged 19.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season.

Eric Musselman has a lot of roster spots to fill at USC. Some Trojans have either declared for the draft or will soon do so. Others have transferred out of the program. Others were incoming freshmen who have decommitted due to Andy Enfield’s departure. The 2024 roster is in a position to be completely and dramatically remade. This will not be an offseason marked by light tweaks on the edges. This is a full-on roster overhaul.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire