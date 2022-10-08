USC alumnus talks to Washington State chancellor about administrative challenges

It’s always great to get a look inside the curtain at how people in positions of influence do their daily jobs.

How do they make decisions? What is their model of communication? How do spheres of influence and knowledge connect with each other, and when do administrators try to stay in their own lanes and not intervene in the work being done by other university leaders in other departments? Knowing when to have a conversation, and knowing when to stay out of the deeper details of daily work — so that the experts in other departments can do their jobs well — are part of the challenge of daily administrative oversight at a major university.

Have you ever wondered how these pieces fit together? You get a great chance to explore this reality at The Voice of College Football.

USC alumnus Tony Altimore, who has experience as a consultant and owns a considerable understanding of the workings of American universities, was able to arrange a conversation with Washington State Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton. USC football postgame show co-host Rick Anaya joined the conversation to add layers of perspective and insight.

It’s a terrifically informative discussion about the daily work of an administrator, and it’s not boring!

Here’s the show.

A reminder: Join Tony Altimore, Rick Anaya, and fellow co-host Tim Prangley for the USC football postgame show right after the Washington State game on Saturday night, and after every USC football game this season:

List

With Dodgers having the weekend off, college football takes center stage in Los Angeles

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire