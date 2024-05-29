USC alum Drew Peterson reaches NBA finals with Boston Celtics

Former USC Trojans basketball star Drew Peterson advanced to the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics after their 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. He isn’t playing any minutes for the Celtics, but Peterson nevertheless gets to enjoy the ride on a team which will play deep into June and will be part of the last game of a marathon NBA season.

After spending two seasons at Rice and three at USC, senior forward Drew Peterson averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, posting a .442/.358/.752 shooting line in 33 games (35.9 MPG) for the Trojans.

Boston Celtics rookie Drew Peterson signed a two-way contract after being an undrafted free agent. He began the year in the G League with the Miami Heat affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce but signed with the Celtics in December.

The 24-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and one steal on 48.5% shooting from the field in 43 games between the Skyforce and Maine Celtics.

With the Celtics the former USC Trojan has averaged 3.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists in three games played. Peterson has not played in the playoffs but is looking to win a NBA championship in season one in the league.

