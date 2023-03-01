USC, Alabama, Tennessee enter exclusive company

The college basketball regular season is coming to an end. That means conference tournament time is here. Whenever the field of 68 is revealed each season, it’s fun to examine which teams made the Big Dance and did well during the football season.

This year, only seven Power Five schools won eight or more football games and 20 or more basketball games for both the men’s and women’s programs. Those seven are Maryland, Duke, Texas, UCLA, USC, Alabama, and Tennessee.

However, the latter three did one step better and are in exclusive company. All three of Alabama, USC, and Tennessee won 11 football games and finished ranked in the top 10.

Alabama is No. 2 in the men’s basketball rankings and Tennessee has struggled lately, having dropped to No. 12, but both programs are looking really strong. The USC Trojans are right on the bubble but have a 21-8 record and face both Arizona State and Arizona in the final week of regular season play.

A year ago, the Trojans won just four games on the gridiron and made the NCAA Tournament but lost to Miami in a first-round heartbreaker.

Winning 20 games in college basketball is incredibly difficult, and winning 20 games in both the men’s and women’s game AND doing well in football is another level of achievement. Let’s see if the Trojans can add an NCAA Tournament victory to this list.

