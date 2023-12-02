USC Aiken women's basketball team races past Erskine

Dec. 1—USC AIKEN 88, ERSKINE 56

The USC Aiken women's basketball team scored early and often in the 88-56 victory over Erskine on Thursday night.

USCA (3-4) was led by Rhiannon Saller's 18-point performance. Annalise Malone and Hailey Unger each added 14 points while Destiny Harman added eight. Kelsie Woodard and Paris Webster chipped in six points apiece while Alivia Hikel and Marta Rivera accounted for five points apiece.

USCA rattled off a 16-3 run to end the first quarter for a 12-point edge. The 25-point first quarter marked the third-most points the program has ever scored in the first frame, and it continued a trend of hot starts — they scored 28 in the first quarter of Tuesday's win over Barton.

Down 10-9, Malone hit two free throws. Woodard converted an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 14-12 lead. Up 14-12, Saller connected on an inside bucket. After a point by the visitors, Saller made two free throws before Jentri Worley found Webster for a 3-ball. Malone and Worley each hit a pair of free throws in the final 45 seconds of the quarter for a 25-13 edge.

After the Flying Fleet scored the first three points in the second quarter, the Pacers embarked on a 9-0 run. During the spurt, Malone connected on back-to-back lay-ups. Webster found Unger for a shot from downtown prior to Worley distributing her sixth assist as Saller made an inside bucket. USCA tallied 23 points in the frame en route to a 48-28 halftime advantage. The 23-point performance marked the ninth-most points scored in the second frame in school history.

Unger connected on the first two baskets of the second half off passes from Worley and Rivera. Saller's two free throws pushed the advantage to 26, 54-28, with 6:58 to play in the frame. A pair of free throws by the visitors put them on the board in the third quarter but Unger's lay-up made it 56-30.

Early in the final quarter, Webster found Harman for a 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 30 at 72-42. With 6:18 to play, McKenzie Lott found Saller for an inside jumper. Mary Cartee's two free throws with 3:20 to play extended the lead to 30 once again.

For the game, USCA hit 29 of 57 from the floor (50.9%), including 6-for-16 from downtown (37.5%). The Pacers hit 24 free throws and held a 41-37 edge on the glass. The team distributed 21 assists in the game and had 18 points on the break.

The Pacers return to action Dec. 16 when they play at Catawba.