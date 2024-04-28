USC Aiken softball splits on day 2 of Peach Belt Conference Tournament

Apr. 27—DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The USC Aiken softball team recorded a 3-1 victory over Augusta before falling by a 7-3 count to Flagler in an elimination game at the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Pacers are now 29-22 on the season.

In the bottom of the first inning, Jena Dewalt ripped a single up the middle and moved to second on Lydia Johnson's sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, Mallory Shaver unleashed her powerful swing, sending a two-run homer over the right field wall.

Leading 2-0 in the fourth, Austyn Dixon belted a double to left field. Grace Ann Thompkins entered as a pinch runner and raced home on Shaver's double to left field for the 3-1 lead.

For the game, Shaver led the way with two hits and three RBI. Her two hits were a home run and a double. Dewalt and Dixon also logged hits. Dixon's was a double as well. Dewalt and Thompkins crossed home in the win.

In the circle, Payton Baker went the distance to snag the win. She had six strikeouts and walked two while giving up one run on five hits.

Against Flagler in another elimination game, the Saints jumped out to a 5-0 lead through five innings, but head coach Jaclin Poole's team got on the scoreboard in the sixth.

Shaver crushed a one-out offering over the right center field fence to make it 5-1. Kate Newberry doubled to center field and Skylar Morley drew a walk. A fly ball out allowed both runners to move up 60 feet. However, a groundout ended the threat with two in scoring position.

Trailing 7-1 in the seventh, Dewalt walked and moved to third when Dixon belted a single down the right field line. Shaver recorded an infield single, driving in Dewalt. Kate Newberry tallied a single to right field, knocking in Madison Rogers, who entered as a pinch runner. However, that was as close as the team could get.

For the game, Shaver led the way with two hits, including a round-tripper, and two RBI. Newberry also had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Dewalt, Dixon and Jonson all had hits. Dewalt, Rogers and Shaver crossed home once apiece.

In the circle, Lakyn Phillips worked 4.2 frames and had a pair of strikeouts in the loss. Baker recorded two strikeouts while throwing the final 1.1 frames.

The Pacers will now await the NCAA Selection Show next weekend to see if their season will continue.