USC Aiken softball adds another sweep over Claflin

Feb. 25—The USC Aiken softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Claflin by scores of 9-0 and 13-1.

The Pacers are now 11-3 on the season.

In game one, head coach Jaclin Poole's team jumped on top with a three-run first inning. Jena Dewalt led it off with an infield single. After swiping second base, Lydia Johnson singled and promptly stole second base. Both came home when Austyn Dixon blasted a three-run homer to left center field.

The Pacers tacked on four runs in the second frame. Ella Stone singled and scored on a Taylor Butts double. Dewalt's base knock plated Butts. Dewalt came around to score when Johnson reached on a throwing error. Dixon's sacrifice fly drove in Johnson for a 7-0 margin.

With two down in the third, Ashlyn White walked, stole second and moved to third on an error. Grace Ann Thompkins singled her in. Moments later, Dixon's base knock drove in Thompkins for a 9-0 lead.

That was more than enough for Payton Baker, who worked four strong innings for the win. She had seven strikeouts and gave up just one hit. Marlena Perez tossed the final frame and had a strikeout.

For the game, Dixon had a pair of hits and a career-high five RBI. Dewalt had a pair of hits. Dewalt and Johnson each crossed home once in the win.

In game two, USC Aiken scored five runs in the first inning. Ashlyn White singled and moved to third base. A Thompkins double made it 1-0. Tara McGee roped a double into center field, driving in Thompkins. Moments later, Anna Turner blasted a single to center field to make it a 4-0 game as McGee and Abigail Wyatt crossed home plate. Kate Newberry's sacrifice fly drove in Madison Rogers, making it 5-0.

The score remained the same until the fourth. Butts drew a walk. Dewalt singled and scored on a throwing error by the pitcher as Butts was erased on the play. With Johnson singling and moving to third after a steal and a throwing error, Dixon brought her home with a two-run shot over the right center field wall. With two on base, Skylar Morley ripped a single to right field, plating both runners. She raced home on a Kate Newberry double to center field for an 11-0 advantage. Butts brought her home with a towering two-run round-tripper over the left field fence.

For the game, Thompkins and Turner had two hits apiece. Turner, Dixon, Morley and Butts each drove in two. Dixon and Butts had home runs while Thompkins, McGee and Newberry had doubles.

In the circle, Lakyn Phillips worked four innings and had seven strikeouts. She scattered three hits in the game. Newberry came in to work the fifth.

The Pacers return to action Tuesday when they play at Erskine. The doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.