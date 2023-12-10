USC Aiken men's basketball wins 6th game in a row

Dec. 9—USC AIKEN 72, ST. AUGUSTINE'S 70

RALEIGH, N.C. — The USC Aiken men's basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit and then held on late for a hard-fought 72-70 victory at Saint Augustine's on Saturday.

USCA (7-1) was led by reigning Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week Jalen McCoy's 26-point, seven-rebound performance. Tyler Johnson chipped in 11 points and six boards while Jameel Rideout added 10 points and three assists. Rhyjon Blackwell totaled nine points in the victory.

Trailing 10-6 in the early going, Dwight Canady, Jr., hit a jumper. Blackwell knotted the score at the 14:06 mark with a bucket before McCoy hit a short shot and hit the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play.

McCoy continued the scoring with a jumper and a thunderous dunk to give USC Aiken a 17-10 lead with 11:54 to go. Up 17-12, Canady, Jr., found Demitrios Dixon for a lay-up prior to McCoy hitting another shot for a 21-12 advantage.

The home squad rattled off eight straight before Rideout found McCoy for an inside bucket. An 8-0 run by SAU gave the home team a 28-23 lead with 5:35 to play in the half. SAU led 36-26 before Dixon hit a free throw. Trailing 39-27, Dixon found McCoy for a lay-up. McCoy hit three free throws over the final 57 seconds to help the Pacers pull within seven at halftime, 39-32.

Trailing 43-32, Horn found McCoy for an inside hook shot. At the 17:09 mark, Rideout canned a 3-point shot. After a strong defensive stand, Rideout threw it up and McCoy slammed it home. Chedlet Delva found Rideout for a jumper at the 15:55 mark prior to Johnson hitting two free throws to knot the score at 43-43.

Blackwell's 3-point shot off a pass from Dixon gave the Pacers a 46-45 lead. Blackwell's lay-up gave USCA a 51-49 lead, but SAU netted eight of the next 10 points for a 57-53 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Down 62-55, USCA embarked on a 10-0 run. It started with a 3-point shot from Horn. Rideout netted the next five points for the 63-62 lead. Johnson's lay-up capped the spurt. Up 65-64, Johnson connected with McCoy for a jumper at the 5:03 mark. With 3:57 to play, Rideout hit Johnson for a shot from distance, extending the advantage to six, 72-66.

The Falcons cut the deficit to two but the defense forced a miss on a 3-point shot as time expired for the two-point victory.

For the game, USCA hit 27 of 66 from the floor (40.9%). The squad secured 13 offensive rebounds, accounting for 14 second-chance points. The Pacers held a 42-30 advantage in the lane. The squad also forced 17 turnovers and converted them into 21 points.

The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Francis Marion.