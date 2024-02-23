USC Aiken men's basketball listed as team under consideration in regional ranking

Feb. 22—The USC Aiken men's basketball program has been listed as one of the 10 teams receiving consideration for the NCAA Tournament.

The alphabetical listing is the first of three region rankings that the NCAA publicizes leading up to the NCAA tournament. The rankings, which move to 1-10 next week, are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections.

The field for the Southeast Region is comprised of the conference tournament champions from the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and the Peach Belt Conference, as well as the top five teams in the region rankings who aren't tournament champions.

The records reflect games played through Feb. 18. At that time, USCA was 19-5 in the region and overall. The Pacers improved to 20-5 with Wednesday night's win over USC Beaufort on Tyler Johnson's buzzer-beater.

USCA has victories over three of the teams in the region rankings while the squad takes on two more opponents during the regular season that are currently in the rankings.

The PBC is represented by the Pacers, along with Augusta, Lander and North Georgia.

Carson-Newman, Catawba, Lincoln Memorial, and Wingate represent the South Atlantic Conference while Emmanuel and UNC Pembroke represent Conference Carolinas in the ranking.

The national tournament selection criteria are based on in-region winning percentage, D2 winning percentage, D2 strength of schedule, D2 head-to-head competition, and results vs. common D2 opposition.