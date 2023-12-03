USC Aiken men's basketball knocks off Claflin

Dec. 2—USC AIKEN 80, CLAFLIN 62

The USC Aiken men's basketball team recorded an 80-62 victory over Claflin on Saturday afternoon.

the Pacers (6-1) were led by Jalen McCoy's game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Rhyjon Blackwell added a season-best 15 points to go along with eight boards and a steal. Jameel Rideout chipped in 13 points to go along with two steals.

Dwight Canady, Jr., tallied nine points — all of which came from downtown while Tehree Horn added eight points. Tyler Johnson notched seven points and six boards while Devin Evans had six points and four rebounds. Chedlet Delva totaled four points while Simeon German accounted for four rebounds.

USCA jumped out to a 13-0 lead just 3:02 into the contest. Rideout got things going with a deep 3-point bucket. He added another shot from distance before Horn's 3-ball made it 9-0. After a steal and dunk by Johnson made it 11-0, Johnson added a lay-up off a pass from Evans for the 13-point advantage.

Up 19-7, Blackwell hit a pair of free throws. With 12:33 to play, Demitrios Dixon found Dwight Canady, Jr., for a shot from behind the arc. Blackwell's two free throws pushed the score to 26-7 with 11:47 to play at halftime.

McCoy's free throw at the 9:47 mark extended the advantage to 20, 30-10. McCoy found Horn for a 3-point shot to go up 33-11. Moments later, Horn dished out a pass and Rideout pulled up on a fast break for a wing 3-point shot. USC Aiken extended the margin to 36 with 1:53 to go on a jumper by Evans before taking a 51-20 lead into intermission.

Canady, Jr.'s 3-point bucket off a pass from Blackwell at the 12:42 mark made it 67-33. Moments later, McCoy's old-fashioned 3-point play pushed the score to 72-37. From there, Claflin trimmed the deficit slowly the rest of the way, but USCA maintained complete control.

The entire team saw playing time in the victory.

For the game, USCA canned 28 of 67 from the floor (41.8%), including a solid 12 of 28 from downtown (42.9%). The Pacers held a 44-40 edge on the glass. The squad dished out 13 assists on 28 field goals.

The Pacers scored 32 points in the paint and got 28 points of the bench. USCA held a 36-point advantage — its largest of the game — with 1:53 to go in the first half.

The Pacers return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday when they travel to St. Augustine's.