USC Aiken men's basketball bounces back with win over Georgia Southwestern

Feb. 14—The USC Aiken men's basketball team posted an 81-73 win over Georgia Southwestern on Wednesday.

The Pacers are now 18-5 on the season and 9-4 in PBC play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Tehree Horn with 22 points. Simeon German added 15 points and two blocks. Tyler Johnson notched 13 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Rhyjon Blackwell finished with 10 points in the victory.

The team was down 14-4 early, but a Horn jumper sparked a 13-0 run from the Pacers to give them the lead. German and Horn each contributed five points during the spurt. Offensive rebounding was a major key to the run as the team had 10 with 8:09 to play in the first half.

The Pacers fell behind for a short time after a GSW run. They took the lead back with 4:05 to play after five points from Demitrios Dixon and a tough finish from German. The teams continued trading leads to finish the half and the contest was tied at 35 to conclude the stanza.

Blackwell hit a three-pointer with contact after the shot at the beginning of the second half. The extra possession led to a German lay-up.

Much like the first half, the teams continued trading leads. Vanderslice's squad found themselves down 52-49 with 12:00 remaining, A dunk from German gave the lead back to the Pacers at the 9:36 mark.

Horn continued his scoring from beyond the arc. He hit consecutive three-point shots to increase the Pacer lead to eight with 2:30 left. With only 52 seconds remaining, the lead was only three but Horn, along with Dixon, connected on all their free throw attempts to ice the game.

Vanderslice's squad finished the game shooting 27-60 (45 percent) from the floor and 18-23 from the charity stripe (78.3 percent). The Pacers grabbed 42 rebounds, 17 being offensive.

The team will hit the road for their next contest against Columbus State Saturday evening at 3:30 p.m.