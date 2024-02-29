USC Aiken golf team takes 6th at Spring Bulldog Clash

Feb. 28—PAWLEYS ISLAND — The USC Aiken golf team finished sixth out of 22 teams at the Spring Bulldog Clash, which wrapped up Tuesday afternoon at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club.

The Pacers were led by Oscar Abrahamsson's fifth-place finish. The reigning Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week shot 3-under 207 for the tournament, following a first-round 73 with matching 67s in the second and third rounds.

Rory McDonald O'Brien took 19th with a score of 2-over 212 (74-69-69). Nick Goellner (69-75-70—214) tied for 32nd at 4 over, Jonah Winter (73-73-70—216) tied for 42nd at 6 over, and Erik Olin (74-70-73—217) tied for 49th at 7 over.

Host Barton won the tournament by shooting 1-under 839. Newberry (841) and Columbus State (841) tied for second, while Lander (842) and Shorter (842) tied for fourth. USCA finished at 844.

Shorter's Blake Henriques (64-70-66—200) was medalist at 10 under. Lander's Linus Jonsson (69-68-66—203) was second at 7 under, and Coker's Caleb Tidd (67-71-67—205) was third at 5 under.

The Pacers return to action March 4-5 when they host the 27th Annual Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club.

USC Aiken softball adds another sweep heading into PBC play

DUE WEST — The USC Aiken softball team swept a pair of games at Erskine on Tuesday by scores of 10-9 and 12-1 (5 innings).

The Pacers (13-3) used a six-run second inning to take a 7-2 lead in game one, then after Erskine surged ahead USCA scored three more in the top of the fourth to make it 10-9.

Kate Newberry had two hits and five RBI, four of which came on a grand slam in the second inning. She also scored when Erskine committed an error on her RBI single in the fourth to put the Pacers ahead for good. Mallory Shaver went 3-for-4 and hit a solo homer, and Jena Dewalt and reigning Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week Austyn Dixon each had two hits. Dixon and Shaver each drove in two runs.

Lakyn Phillips picked up the win in the circle after pitching the final 3 2/3 innings in relief, striking out six while allowing just two hits and no runs.

Phillips (7-1) was a winner again in game two, allowing a single run on three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Dewalt went 3-for-4 with four RBI, and her three-run home run was one of three the Pacers' hit in the other game. Newberry and Dixon each hit two-run shots, Cameron Greene doubled twice and Dewalt added a triple.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host No. 1 North Georgia for a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.